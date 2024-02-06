Drake appears to respond after trending over ‘leaked’ X-rated video

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drake was trending on Twitter/X on Tuesday (6 February) but not because of his music.

Hundreds of thousands of people on the social platform were reacting to an alleged leaked video that appeared to show the Canadian rapper with his bottom half exposed.

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross, who has appeared in videos with Drake, 37, before, decided to send him a voice memo about the video.

In the recording shared on social media, Ross says: “We was just looking at the s***. It’s like crazy bro, like god damn.

“You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f***ing missile.”

Ross then claims that Drake texted him back and “put like eight laughing emojis”, before suggesting he might use the streamer’s voice note as his “next album intro”.

Drake has not commented publicly on the alleged leak, which Ross and others have speculated appears to be filmed on his private jet.

The Independent has contacted Drake’s representatives for comment.

The clip comes weeks after pornographic deepfake images of Taylor Swift were widely circulated on X, despite the platform’s rules against such media.

The nonconsensual images, which appear to have been made using AI, showed the pop star in sexually suggestive and explicit positions.

US media reports that some posts sharing the images amassed more than 27 million views and 260,000 likes in 19 hours, before the account that posted the images was suspended.

X then temporarily blocked searches of the singer’s name. Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at the social media company, told the Wall Street Journal that the move was a “temporary action” and had been done “with an abundance of caution” as the site “prioritise safety on this issue”.

In a statement, X said posting such content was “strictly prohibited” and it had a “zero-tolerance policy” towards it.

Although the company did not mention Swift by name, it said: “Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed. We’re committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all users.”