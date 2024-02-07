Drake shares photo from private jet hours after ‘leak’ of X-rated clip

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drake appeared to allude to the alleged leaked video that seemingly shows him engaging in a sex act, in his latest Instagram Story.

The Canadian rapper has been caught in a firestorm after what appeared to be a sex tape circulated X/Twitter on Tuesday (6 February), just one week after pornographic deepfake images of Taylor Swift were widely shared on the platform.

It was claimed by Kick streamer Adin Ross that Drake has responded to the leak by sending him “like eight laughing emojis”. The “IDGAF” artist has continued to indicate he is unbothered by the attention.

Hours after the leak, Drake – whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham – posted a photo on his Instagram Stories that, at first glance, appeared to be unrelated to the furore.

However, the photo could be perceived to be an allusion to the tape, which is speculated to have been shot on his private jet. The Instagram Stories snape was seemingly taken in the cockpit of the plane, and was accompanied by the caption: “Cashville I’m home.”

Drake’s representatives declined The Independent’s request for comment.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper is one of the best-selling music artists in the world, and has sold more thasn 170 million records.

Drake appears to allude to X-rated video ‘leak’ (Instagram)

The “leaked” video comes weeks after a scandal saw X-rated deepfake images of Taylor Swift, which were appeared to have been made using AI, show the pop star in sexually suggestive and explicit positions.

Shortly after the posts reportedly amassed more than 27 million views and 260,000 likes in 19 hours, the account that shared the images was suspended, following which X temporarily blocked searches of the singer’s name.

Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at the social media company, told the Wall Street Journal that the move was a “temporary action” and had been done “with an abundance of caution” as the site “prioritise safety on this issue”.

X said posting such content was “strictly prohibited” and it had a “zero-tolerance policy” towards it.

Although the company did not mention Swift by name, it said: “Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed. We’re committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all users.”