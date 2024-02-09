Drake teases ‘truth’ at Nashville show after X-rated video ‘leak’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drake took some time to make reference to some swirling “rumours” during a recent concert, days after the alleged leak of a viral X-rated video.

The Canadian rapper, 37, has been the talk of social media this week after a clip that seemingly showed him engaging in a sex act was shared online.

It is still unclear whether the footage is real, with doubt linked to the recent AI-generated “deepfake” pornographic images of Taylor Swift, which were circulated across social media last month.

While performing the Nashville leg of his Big As The What tour on Thursday (8 February), the “Rich Flex” star spoke directly to the crowd during a break between songs.

As captured by TikTok user bspen, Drake began his address to the audience at Bridgestone Arena: “I know y’all have been waiting on me to address this, so the rumours are true… my dad is here tonight!

“That’s what y’all been waiting on right?” he added, before the crowd cheered in response.

Drake on tour (Getty Images)

Since the video was shared online on Tuesday (6 February), Drake has not made direct reference to it publicly, nor has he indicated whether it is real or not.

The closest acknowledgement of the clip came mere hours after it hit the internet, when the “One Dance” artist shared a picture that seemed to be taken from the cockpit of a plane.

Since the X-rated tape is speculated to have been shot on his private jet, some of Drake’s followers interpreted the photo as a nod to the video.

However, the caption used for the Instagram Stories snap did not give any indication towards the ongoing scandal, and instead said: “Cashville I’m home.”

Drake’s representatives declined The Independent’s request for comment.

One of the initial major reactions to the clip came from the popular Kick streamer, Adin Ross, who has appeared in videos with Drake.

Ross decided to send him a voice memo about the clip and shared it on social media. He said: “We was just looking at the s***. It’s like crazy bro, like god damn.

“You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f***ing missile.”

Ross then claims that Drake texted him back and “put like eight laughing emojis”, before suggesting he might use the streamer’s voice note as his “next album intro”.