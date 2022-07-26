‘My heart is rent asunder’: Mira Sorvino pays tribute to ‘the most wonderful father’ Paul Sorvino
‘I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend,’ Oscar-winning actor wrote
Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino shared an emotional tweet following news of her father Paul’s passing.
Paul Sorvino was known best for playing mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas – he died aged 83.
Hours after his death was announced on Monday (25 July), Sorvino wrote: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.
“He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”
In 1995, Sorvino won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite (1995).
Years later, her father threatened to kill disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein after Mira accused him of sexual harassment.
“He’s going to go to jail. Oh yeah. That son of a b****. Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the motherf***er. Real simple,” the Goodfellas star told TMZ in 2018.
Paul was also known for playing Sergeant Frank Cerreta on NBC’s Law & Order. And he made memorable appearances as Fulgencio Capulet in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet and Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s Nixon.
Sorvino’s death comes just two months after the passing of Goodfellas costar Ray Liotta who died aged 67 and less than a month after his The Gambler costar James Caan died aged 82.
