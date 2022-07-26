Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘My heart is rent asunder’: Mira Sorvino pays tribute to ‘the most wonderful father’ Paul Sorvino

‘I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend,’ Oscar-winning actor wrote

Tom Murray
Tuesday 26 July 2022 07:08
Comments
Mira Sorvino tears up talking about Harvey Weinsteins victims

Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino shared an emotional tweet following news of her father Paul’s passing.

Paul Sorvino was known best for playing mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellashe died aged 83.

Hours after his death was announced on Monday (25 July), Sorvino wrote: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.

“He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

In 1995, Sorvino won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite (1995).

Recommended

Years later, her father threatened to kill disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein after Mira accused him of sexual harassment.

“He’s going to go to jail. Oh yeah. That son of a b****. Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the motherf***er. Real simple,” the Goodfellas star told TMZ in 2018.

Paul Sorvino with daughter Mira

(AP2007)

Paul was also known for playing Sergeant Frank Cerreta on NBC’s Law & Order. And he made memorable appearances as Fulgencio Capulet in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet and Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s Nixon.

Sorvino’s death comes just two months after the passing of Goodfellas costar Ray Liotta who died aged 67 and less than a month after his The Gambler costar James Caan died aged 82.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in