Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, according to a report by Deadline.

Liotta, who was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic Goodfellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film, the outlet reports.

The actor is survived by his daughter, Karsen. Before his death, he was engaged to to be married to Jacy Nittolo.

Liotta was in the Dominican Republic filming a project entitled Dangerous Waters.

His movie career spanned four decades. As well as his acclaimed turn in Goodfellas, Liotta also enjoyed celebrated performances in films including Something Wild and Field of Dreams.

In recent years, he had undergone a resurgence in popularity, appearing in projects such as the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark – for which he played two roles – and the Noah Baumbach film Marriage Story.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Liotta for confirmation.

More details to follow...