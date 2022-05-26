Ray Liotta: What the Goodfellas star said about never working with Martin Scorsese again

Actor died today at the age of 67

Amanda Whiting
Thursday 26 May 2022 18:01
Comments
Top 12 Goodfellas quotes

Reports emerged on Thursday (26 May) that Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.

While the actor enjoyed a long and prolific movie career, it is Goodfellas, which came out in theatres in 1990, for which Liotta will be most fondly remembered.

Liotta played the American mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s gangster film, widely regarded as one of the best films ever made.

Back in 2021, Liotta was asked why he never appeared in another Scorsese film after Goodfellas, given the director’s reputation for recycling his stars.

“I don’t know, you’d have to ask him,” Liotta told The Guardian at the time.

Recommended

“But I’d love to.”

While Liotta never worked with Scorsese again, he did appear in many other films across the crime genre, including 2013’s Killing Them Softly and the 2021 Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, for which he played two roles.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film.

The actor is survived by his daughter, Karsen. Before his death, he was engaged to to be married to Jacy Nittolo.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in