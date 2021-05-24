UK cinema chain Cineworld has reported a better-than-expected reopening after being closed during lockdown.

The company credited the new animated Peter Rabbit sequel with helping draw cinemagoers back into theatres.

Indoor hospitality venues and cinemas were allowed to reopen across the country last week, in accordance with social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

Cinemas had been closed for much of the year as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Though it did not release any official sales numbers, Cineworld announced in a statement that it had “enjoyed a strong opening weekend in the UK, led by the success of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”.

“This weekend’s performance went beyond our expectations as customers were eager to return to the movies and enjoy the full movie experience, including the traditional popcorn which led to strong concession income,” the group said.

CEO Mooky Greidinger added: “We are especially pleased with the warm welcome our employees have received, and the positive feedback from returning guests. With the releases next week of Cruella, and A Quiet Place 2, we expect next weekend’s results to be strong.

“When combined with improving consumer confidence and the success of the vaccination rollout, we expect a good recovery in attendance over the coming months, noting the record breaking success of F9 in the Asian market.”

In Peter Rabbit 2, James Corden voices Peter Rabbit, while Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Sia, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, and Sam Neill also feature.

Last year, Cineworld reported losses of $3.01bn (£2.2bn) following pandemic-related closures.

Cineworld has 127 sites in the UK. These include the Odeon chain, making the company the country’s largest cinema operator.