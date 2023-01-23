Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has opened up about a shocking sex scene in her forthcoming movie, Fair Play.

The actor, best known for playing Daphne in the hit Netflix period drama, appears opposite Solo’s Alden Ehrenreich.

In the sexually charged thriller, Dynevor and Ehrenreich play a newly engaged couple who work together at a “cut-throat hedge fund”.

Speaking to Variety, Dynevor addressed one scene in particular, in which the two characters sneak into a bathroom to have sex while attending a wedding.

While the exact details of the scene are not divulged, it’s stated that the moment depicts a sex act that leaves Dynevor’s character’s dress covered in blood.

“I loved it,” Dynevor said, discussing the scene. “[When I read the script] I was like, ‘Hallelujah.’ I’d never seen a scene like that on film before. It happens. I don’t want to spoil too much, but it was fun to bring to life.”

According to the actor, the scene required extensive preparation with the help of an intimacy coordinator.

“We had a week of rehearsals before we got onto set,” she told the outlet. “On the day, it felt like we knew what we were doing at that point.”

Ehrenreich, meanwhile, enthused about the reaction the scene had received when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week.

Phoebe Dynevor at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival (Getty Images)

“It was a high point of seeing the movie with an audience. Getting to be in the room and [hear] the audience reaction was wonderful,” he said.

Fair Play is not the first time one of Dynevor’s projects has been spoken about for its sexual explicitness.

Bridgerton also made headlines thanks to its raunchy sequences back in season one.

Star Jonathan Bailey, who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, commented last year on the show’s use of intimacy coordinators.

“It’s pretty silly really,” he said, “and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward.”