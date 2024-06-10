Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to reunite for Practical Magic 2

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are in talks to reprise their Practical Magic characters for a new sequel.

The original 1998 film was directed by Griffin Dunne and adapted from Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel of the same name. It followed Bullock and Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens, a pair of sisters who are descended from a long line of witches. Raised by their aunts after the death of their parents, they are taught the practical uses of magic.

Akiva Goldsman, best known for writing films including 1995’s Batman Forever and 2004’s I, Robot, will write the screenplay for the sequel.

According to reports in Variety, both Bullock and Kidman are expected to come aboard as producers as well as stars.

On Sunday (June 9), it was announced that the original film is now available on digital and on streaming service Max.

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in 1998’s ‘Practical Magic' ( Getty Images )

That film has become a cult classic in the 26 years since its release, and is particularly well remembered for its soundtrack which includes both a score by Alan Silvestri and Stevie Nicks’ original song “If You Ever Did Believe” as well as her re-recording of her song “Crystal.”

Last month, Keanu Reeves revealed that he is also keen to reunite with Bullock for a third Speed film.

The original 1994 action movie starred Reeves as Jack Traven, an officer in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Swat team who has to prevent a bomb from exploding on a city bus by keeping its speed above 50mph. Bullock returned to star in 1997’s Speed 2: Cruise Control, but Reeves turned the project down and was replaced by Jason Patric.

Speaking on the 50 MPH podcast in a joint interview with Bullock, Reeves said he is confident they could pull off a Speed sequel now.

“I mean, you know– we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park,” the actor said.

Reeves added there is a “siren call” pulling him to a Speed sequel and he would “love” to work with Bullock again “before our eyes close.”

Bullock was similarly enthusiastic about working with Reeves again.

“Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera,” Bullock said.

“Are we in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe,” she joked.

Bullock and Reeves last reunited on screen in 2006 for the romance film The Lake House.