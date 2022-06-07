Star Wars actor Mark Hamill issues funny warning to Kate Middleton following Prince Louis video

Clip saw the bored four-year-old having a rebellious moment with his mother

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 07 June 2022 07:35
Prince Louis' best moments from the Platinum Jubilee

Mark Hamill issued a funny warning to Kate Middleton after a video of Prince Louis circulated online.

On Sunday (5 June), a clip of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child putting his hand over Middleton’s mouth at the jubilee celebrations was shared on social media.

In the clip, the bored four-year-old can be seen thumbing his nose and sticking his tongue out at his mother during the Queen’s platinum jubilee pageant.

Star Wars actor Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise, shared the clip on Twitter, writing: “I think she should start dreading the teenage years... NOW.”

The clip came on the fourth day of celebrations in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

On Saturday (4 June), a concert, titled Platinum Party at the Place, took place outside Buckingham Palace.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis at the jubilee celebrations

(Getty Images)

The ceremony was kicked off in heartwarming fashion as the Queen showed off her acting skills for a “cute” skit opposite the CGI version of Paddington Bear voiced by Ben Whishaw.

Meanwhile, comedian Lee Mack ad-libbed a joke about the Partygate scandal – in front of Boris Johnson himself – while Stephen Fry made a comment about prime ministers that drew gasps from the crowd.

Read The Independent’s verdict on the event here.

