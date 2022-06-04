The Queen’s platinum jubilee concert, titled platinum Party at the Palace, kickstarted in heartwarming fashion.

As musicians including Alicia Keys and Georga Ezra prepared to perform at the BBC event, a pre-recorded segment was shown to viewers in which the Queen herself acted opposite Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishsaw.

In a similar vein to the segment she filmed alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond for the Olympic opening ceremony in 2012, this clip saw the Queen showcase her acting skills opposite the CGI character.

The clip, which also included actor Simon Farnaby in character as Barry the Security Guard, saw Paddington have a lunch of marmalade sandwiches with Her Majesty in Buckingham Palace.

It ended with him wishing the Queen a “happy jubilee” and thanking her “for everything”.

“Ok Her Maj and Paddington was surprisingly wonderful and I will not hear otherwise,” one viewer wrote, with asnother calling it “the cutest thing ever”.

The Queen showed off her acting skills at the start of her jubilee concert (BBC)

“London 2012 may of had a James Bond skit with the Queen but THIS PADDINGTON ONE BEATS IT A MILE OFF,” one viewer concluded.

Elsewhgere during the ceremony, comedian Lee Mack ad-libbed a joke about Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal while introducing DJ Jax Jones.

