George Ezra censored his own song lyric about dying during his performance at the Queen’s platinum jubilee concert.

The musician performed his hit song “Green Green Grass” at the event, which took place outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday (4 June).

However, his fans noticed that the singer omitted the lyrics, in which he sings: “Green green grass, blue blue sky / You better throw a party on the day that I die.”

It is unknown whether he decided to leave the lyrics out himself or whether he was asked to. The Independent has contacted Ezra for comment.

The concert was held in aid of the 96-year-old Queen’s 70 years on the throne, and was just one of the several events to happen over a four-day period.

Many reacted to Ezra’s decision to censor the lyrics on social media.

The ceremony kickstarted in heartwarming fashion as the Queen showed off her acing skills for a “cute” skit opposite Ben Whishaw’s Paddington Bear.

Meanwhile, comedian Lee Mack ad-libbed a joke about Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal while introducing DJ Jax Jones – in front of the prime minister himself.