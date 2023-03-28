Priyanka Chopra reveals Bollywood ‘beef’ that made her move to Hollywood

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Priyanka Chopra has revealed the main reason she left Bollywood.

The 40-year-old actor opened up about why she left India and moved to America to kick-start her career in the Hollywood industry.

During an appearance on Dax Shepherd’s podcast Armchair Expert, Chopra said: “I was being pushed into a corner in the [Bollywood] industry.

“I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” she said.

Chopra then spoke about her short music career, which also ended up being her entryway into Hollywood.

“This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people,” she said.

“It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.

“So when this music thing came I was like ‘f*** it I’am going to America’.”

The Quantico star also shared that someone suggested she should audition for acting roles in the US.

From 2015 to 2018, Chopra starred as Alex Parrish in the ABC thriller series Quantico, becoming the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series.

Soon after that Chopra has been cast in films such as Baywatch, Matrix: Revolutions, and The White Tiger.

The actor is also set to headline her second TV show, Citadel.

Earlier this month, Chopra told People why her music career didn’t last for long.

“[It’s] insane what musicians do,” she said. “I don’t know how they do it… tour life is really crazy. It’s so hectic.

“You have late nights, and early mornings, you’re travelling to a different city every day and you do it for three months.”

“That’s why my music career lasted two seconds,” she said. “I was not meant to do that. This rockstar life is... I admire it tremendously. It’s definitely not for the weak-hearted.”