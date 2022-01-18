Priyanka Chopra has shared her thoughts about the traditional ‘mangalsutra’ worn by married Hindu women in India.

In a new endorsement video for Bulgari, the 39-year-old actor pondered whether she “like[s] the idea of wearing a mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal?”

A mangalsutra is a thread-like necklace typically worn by married woman. The groom ties the auspicious thread around the bride’s neck on the day of their marriage to signify that their relationship would be as auspicious as the thread uniting their souls.

Chopra recalled the time she wore her mangalsutra for the first time after marrying her husband Nick Jonas.

“I remember when I wore [my mangalsutra] for the first time… because we have grown with the idea of what it means. It was just a very special moment for me,” the Matrix Resurrections actor said during a conversation with Bulgari’s Lucia Silvestri.

“At the same time, as a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing a mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal?” Chopra questioned.

She continued by noting that she belongs to a “generation that’s sort of in the middle.”

“Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for,” Chopra added. “And the next generation of girls might do differently.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate their wedding in Jodphur, India (AFP/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Chopra and her husband addressed rumours that they are getting a divorce.

In November 2021, fans began to speculate that the pair were splitting after three years of marriage after Chopra changed her social handles back from “Priyanka Chopra Jonas” to “Priyanka Chopra”.

The duo discussed the impact that intense public discussion had on the Citadel actor.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” Chopra told Vanity Fair.

“It’s just a professional hazard... Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”