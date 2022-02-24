Priyanka Chopra has responded to Rosie O’Donnell’s apology after the comedian wrongly assumed that author Deepak Chopra was her father.

On Sunday (20 February), the 59-year-old talk show host posted a video on TikTok saying that she felt “so embarrassed” after assuming that Priyanka “was Deepak Chopra’s daughter” during an encounter with the couple at restaurant Nobu in Malibu.

Referring to Priyanka as “someone Chopra”, she said: “I always assumed [she] was Deepak Chopra’s daughter.”

“So when I said, ‘Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom. And hi, I know your dad,’ she goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ I’m like, ‘Deepak’. She’s like: ‘No, and Chopra is a common name,’” O’Donnell explained in the video.

O’Donnell said that she felt “so embarrassed”, and offered an apology to Jonas and “the Chopra wife”.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in 2018 (AFP via Getty Images)

In a second video, O’Donnell clarified that Chopra wasn’t rude to her, but that the situation was just awkward. “Priyanka is her name - i shoulda googled b4 i tiktok ed,” she captioned the video.

“I’m sure she gets sick of that,” O’Donnell added. “I’m sure I’m not the only one… but she’s apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with.”

The Quantico actor responded to O’Donnell’s apology, and suggested ways to make a sincere one in the future.

“I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter,” Chopra wrote on Instagram. “But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

(Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

“We all deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not to be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’, especially in a sincere apology,” she added.

“If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in will be amazing.”

Chopra and Jonas have been married for three years. They welcomed their first child via surrogate in January.