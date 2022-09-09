Queen Elizabeth II death: Mourners leave Paddington Bear doll among flowers outside Buckingham Palace
Monarch died in Balmoral at the age of 96
Mourners have left a Paddington Bear toy amid the flowers outside Buckingham Palace.
People have been coming in droves to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, following her death on Thursday (8 September).
The Queen died in Balmoral at the age of 96, prompting an outpouring of tributes from celebrities including Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney, and Sir Elton John.
Paddington Bear, the fictional talking bear voiced by Ben Wishaw in the recent live-action films, has become associated with the Queen in recent months.
Their relationship stems from a skit filmed for the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June. The Queen shared the screen with the CGI bear in a pre-recorded segment that delighted viewers.
Paddington’s official Twitter account shared a tribute to the Queen after her death, which caused fans to reminisce about the lighthearted scene.
Now, Paddington Bear dolls have been spotted and photographed lying among the flowers outside Buckingham Palace, left in tribute to the Queen.
Also among the celebrities to pay tribute to the late royal was Sir David Attenborough.
“If there was a technical hitch, she wanted to know what it was, and if it had a funny side, she was quick to see the joke,” he said in a statement to the Press Association.
“Yet not for one second could you forget that you were in the presence of someone who had willingly accepted enormous responsibility and dedicated her life to serving the nation – that you were, in short, in the presence of royalty. The whole nation is bereaved.”
