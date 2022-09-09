Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paddington Bear has shared a moving callback to his “cute” platinum jubilee scene with Queen Elizabeth II, following her death.

On Thursday (8 September), Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96.

The world of entertainment shared tributes to the monarch, and one came in the form of the fictional bear she shared the screen with just three months ago at the Platinum Party at the Palace.

During the BBC event, a pre-recorded segment was shown to viewers in which the Queen herself acted opposite Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw.

In a similar vein to the segment she filmed alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond for the London Olympics opening ceremony in 2012, this new clip saw the Queen showcase her acting skills opposite the CGI character.

The clip – which also included actor Simon Farnaby in character as Barry the Security Guard – saw Paddington have a lunch of marmalade sandwiches with Her Majesty in Buckingham Palace.

It ended with him wishing the Queen a “happy jubilee”, stating: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”

Paddington used those words once again, but this time in a tribute to the Queen shared on the character’s official Twitter account.

Paddington Bear shares touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II (Twitter)

In the wake of the Queen’s death, people are also remembering her famous skit at the London 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony, in which she performed alongside James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

The Queen’s son, the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King, ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations – a role for which the 73-year-old has spent a lifetime in preparation.

Clarence House has confirmed Charles will be known as King Charles III.

Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II