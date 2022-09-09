Queen Elizabeth II death: Paddington shares touching callback to ‘cute’ platinum jubilee skit
Fictional bear’s words took on an emotional new light in wake of the news
Paddington Bear has shared a moving callback to his “cute” platinum jubilee scene with Queen Elizabeth II, following her death.
On Thursday (8 September), Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96.
The world of entertainment shared tributes to the monarch, and one came in the form of the fictional bear she shared the screen with just three months ago at the Platinum Party at the Palace.
During the BBC event, a pre-recorded segment was shown to viewers in which the Queen herself acted opposite Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw.
In a similar vein to the segment she filmed alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond for the London Olympics opening ceremony in 2012, this new clip saw the Queen showcase her acting skills opposite the CGI character.
The clip – which also included actor Simon Farnaby in character as Barry the Security Guard – saw Paddington have a lunch of marmalade sandwiches with Her Majesty in Buckingham Palace.
It ended with him wishing the Queen a “happy jubilee”, stating: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”
Paddington used those words once again, but this time in a tribute to the Queen shared on the character’s official Twitter account.
In the wake of the Queen’s death, people are also remembering her famous skit at the London 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony, in which she performed alongside James Bond actor Daniel Craig.
The Queen’s son, the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King, ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations – a role for which the 73-year-old has spent a lifetime in preparation.
Clarence House has confirmed Charles will be known as King Charles III.
Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies