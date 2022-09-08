Operation Unicorn: What happens if the Queen dies in Scotland?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Royal family has rushed to see the Queen who is under medical supervision after doctors expressed concern for her health.

Her Majesty, 96, is staying in Balmoral, Scotland, where she greeted the new prime minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday.

However, her health has deteriorated since then, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirming: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen‘s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Her Majesty is currently in Balmoral under medical supervision (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all on their way.

BBC presenters reporting on the news changed into black clothing after news of the Queen’s health emerged.

The broadcaster has also suspended its regular programming schedule following the announcement.

If the Queen dies at Balmoral, there is a specific plan in place, known as Operation Unicorn.

What is Operation Unicorn?

Operation Unicorn is a meticulous plan which has been created and regularly revised to ensure swift and organised procedures when the Queen dies.

If the Queen dies while staying at her residence in Scotland, the Scottish Parliament will be immediately suspended.

Authorities will be given 36 hours to prepare for a motion of condolence in the chamber.

If the Queen dies while she is staying at her residence in Scotland, the Scottish Parliament will be immediately suspended (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Her body would be carried to Holyroodhouse where it would be laid to rest, and then be carried to St Giles’ Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Her body would later make the final trip home, with her coffin taken to the city’s Waverley Station and transported on the Royal Train to London.

The Queen’s funeral will take place around 10 days after the monarch’s death.

A similar protocol is in place if the Queen dies in London, known as Operation London Bridge, which was carefully constructed in the 1960s.