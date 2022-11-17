Quentin Tarantino reveals what he believes to be his best movie
‘For years people used to ask me stuff like that,’ director said
Quentin Tarantino says his favourite young actor is Chris Pine
Quentin Tarantino has named Once Upon A Time in Hollywood his best movie to date.
During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 59-year-old filmmaker was asked to pick his best film ever.
“For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ I really do think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie.”
Tarantino released the film in 2019. It exceeded expectations on the first weekend of release by grossing $371m (£311m) at the worldwide box office.
At the 2020 Oscars, the film picked was nominated for 10 awards, including best director and best picture, and it won Brad Pitt the Academy Award for supporting actor.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio as an ageing Hollywood actor struggling to get by with the help of his stunt double (Pitt), as a new star, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) moves in next door.
The film revolves around the real-life murder of Tate, who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time of her death, and three of her friends by members of the Manson Family.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies