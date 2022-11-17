Quentin Tarantino reveals what he believes to be his best movie

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Quentin Tarantino has named Once Upon A Time in Hollywood his best movie to date.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 59-year-old filmmaker was asked to pick his best film ever.

“For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ I really do think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie.”

Tarantino released the film in 2019. It exceeded expectations on the first weekend of release by grossing $371m (£311m) at the worldwide box office.

At the 2020 Oscars, the film picked was nominated for 10 awards, including best director and best picture, and it won Brad Pitt the Academy Award for supporting actor.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio as an ageing Hollywood actor struggling to get by with the help of his stunt double (Pitt), as a new star, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) moves in next door.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (Sony)

The film revolves around the real-life murder of Tate, who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time of her death, and three of her friends by members of the Manson Family.