Avengers cast ridiculed Chris Evans after he was crowned ‘sexiest man alive’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that the cast of Marvel’s The Avengers mercilessly mocked Chris Evans after he was crowned the “sexiest man alive”.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Thor actor Hemsworth said that the six original actors from the 2012 movie used their group text chat to tease Captain America star Evans for his recent People magazine cover.

The annual People cover came out on 7 November, and was a photo of the actor flexing his muscles and holding his hands behind his back.

“It very quickly was like, ‘What are you doing with your hands back there?’” Hemsworth said. “[Robert] Downey [Jr] said he’s being arrested. I said it was a beautiful mugshot. Then Jeremy Renner said a series of things that we won’t repeat.”

Evans is on the group chat with Hemsworth, Downey Jr (Iron Man), Renner (Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow).

Hemsworth said it’s Renner who keeps conversation “filthy”.

When Evans was chosen as the sexiest man alive, he said: “My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

He also noted that he expects his new moniker to lead to a fair share of jokes at his expense, admitting that participating in the accompanying interview felt “like a weird form of humble bragging”.

“Really this will just be a point of bullying,” he joked. “It’s ripe for harassment.”

Evans is the latest Hollywood star to earn the title after it was given to Paul Rudd in 2021. At the time, the Ant Man star said he planned to “lean into” it, despite expecting his friends to give him “so much grief”.

Other stars to be crowned as the sexiest man alive over the years, since the award began in 1985, include Hemsworth, David Beckham, John Legend, Idris Elba, Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum.