Quentin Tarantino’s Beverly Hills Cinema set to reopen in June

Quentin Tarantino’s new Los Angeles Beverly Cinema is set to reopen on 1 June.

The cinema’s official Twitter page announced the news on Saturday (1 May). The post said: “More info coming soon...” with a picture of the cinema stating “Re-opening June 1, 2021, because we love showing movies.”

In a second tweet, they mentioned: “All of our programs are presented on film.”

To save the property from redevelopment, the 58-year-old film director bought the cinema in 2007 after the unexpected passing of its family patriarch and operator, Sherman Torgan.

“It was going to be turned into a Super Cuts,” the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood filmmaker told the Hollywood Reporter. “I’d been coming to the New Beverly ever since I was old enough to drive there from the South Bay – since about 1982. So, I couldn’t let that happen.”

“Since I’m a print collector and I screen movies at my home, I heard from other collectors and projectionists that Sherman might have to close down,” he said.

After this, Tarantino started paying the monthly cost and called it “a contribution to cinema.”

“I always considered the New Beverly my charity – an investment I never wanted back,” he said. “I already had a good relationship with the family and the theatre, so it was a natural step.” he said.

The Inglourious Basterds director conducts the vast majority of programming at the cinema in 35mm and 16mm prints shown from his very own private collection.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino attends the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

“As long as I’m alive, and as long as I’m rich, the New Beverly will be there, showing double features in 35mm,” he said.

In March 2020, the cinema was closed due to pandemic restrictions.