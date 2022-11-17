Quentin Tarantino names the worst film eras in Hollywood history

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Quentin Tarantino has declared that the current film era is the “worst in history”.

Speaking of the modern movie era being tied with the 1980s and 1950s, the 59-year-old filmmaker expressed that today’s films come under “the worst in Hollywood history.”

“Even though the Eighties was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever – at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned – I do feel that Eighties cinema is, along with the Fifties the worst era in Hollywood history,” Tarantino recently said on his The Video Archives Podcast.

“Matched only by now, matched only by the current era!”

He added that “the [films] that don’t conform” are “the ones that stand out from the pack” in the current era.

In other news, Tarantino revealed that he thinks Once Upon A Time in Hollywood his best movie to date.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Tarantino was asked to pick his best film ever.

“For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ I really do think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie.”

(Getty Images)

Last week, the Pulp Fiction director also named seven “unassailable” movies.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation, the Oscar-winning director was asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just bemoans that the film art form is hard.”

“And look, when you say perfect movies you’re talking about any individual person’s aesthetic but even trying to account for all aesthetics… perfect movies kind of crosses all aesthetics to one degree or another. It might not be your cup of tea but there’s nothing you can say to bring it down.”

He went on to name Jaws, The Exorcist, Annie Hall, Young Frankenstein, Back to the Future, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Wild Bunch as “unassailable” movies.