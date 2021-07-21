Quentin Tarantino reveals why he stopped driving the Pussy Wagon from Kill Bill in real life

Quentin Tarantino has revealed why he stopped driving the “Pussy Wagon” vehicle from his Kill Bill movies.

In Kill Bill: Vol 1, the yellow Chevrolet decorated with the words “Pussy Wagon” is depicted as The Bride’s (Uma Thurman) first mode of transport. As the film unfolds, we learn that she stole the truck from her rapist, a nurse named Buck.

In the wake of the film, Tarantino personally took home the car, and would regularly be seen driving it around Los Angeles. In a new interview, however, the filmmaker confessed that he had to stop using it.

“The thing about the Pussy Wagon is, whenever I drove it on the freeway, everyone recognised it’s me,” Tarantino told Deadline Hollywood. “Everyone recognised the Pussy Wagon. And then it would be a chain, because people would drive alongside me and try to talk to me.”

He also said that he had no plans to use the car to drive around his son Leo, who was born in 2020.

“It’s not a good ride for that,” Tarantino said. “It’s cool and it’s fun every once in a while to take it out for a Sunday drive. But I wouldn’t run errands in it.”

After its use in Kill Bill, the Pussy Wagon made one other appearance in the entertainment world – when Tarantino loaned it to Lady Gaga and Beyoncé for their music video for “Telephone” in 2010. In the video, the pair hit the road in the vehicle while on a killing spree.

Quentin Tarantino last month, and the Pussy Wagon vehicle in ‘Kill Bill: Vol 1' (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images/Miramax)

Tarantino, who is currently promoting his novelisation of his most recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, recently revealed that he would not use his famous surname if he were starting out in the business today.

He also revealed that he had initially wanted to cast Jennifer Lawrence as a Charles Manson acolyte in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.