Questlove has appeared to ask for discussions about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars to end.

His film, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), won the award for Best Documentary Feature just moments after the slap on Sunday (27 March).

Rock had been preparing to announce the winner of this category when Smith struck him for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

Despite several landmark achievements that took place on the night, much of the conversation following the Academy Awards has centred on the altercation between the actor and the comedian.

On Friday (1 April), musician and filmmaker Questlove – real name Ahmir Khalib Thompson – seemingly expressed his wish for the conversation to stop.

“Can we FINNNNNNNALY stop talking about it?” he tweeted to his followers.

Earlier this week, he appeared with his Oscar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the interview, he revealed that he’d been meditating at the time of the incident.

Chris Rock and Will Smith (AP)

He explained: “They tell you ahead of time, this is your category, and so, in that moment, you’re either going to be full of anxiety or, for me, I’ve been like meditating for the past couple of years.

“And when the commercial break happened, I was in my ‘Mmmm.’ So when I opened my eyes, I didn’t realise. ‘Why is everyone so quiet?’”

According to the Roots musician, he didn’t notice that something significant had occurred moments before until he was approaching the stage.

He continued: “As I’m walking to the stage, I’m kind of putting two and two together, and I realise that was a real moment like maybe three seconds before I spoke words.

“But in my mind, they were just doing a sketch or whatever, and I’m just like, ‘OK Ahmir, remember to thank your mom, your dad.’

“So I was not present at all. I was just in a blank space.”