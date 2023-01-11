Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Quinta Brunson stopped halfway through her Golden Globe acceptance speech after getting distracted by Brad Pitt.

The 33-year-old Abbott Elementary writer admitted she had to “pull it together” after becoming distracted on stage by the Hollywood actor as she accepted the award for Best Musical or Comedy Television Series.

She paused the address during Tuesday (10 January) night’s show to say acknowledge the Mr and Mrs Smith actor.

While on stage with the cast, Brunson said she made the show because she “loves” comedy, while thanking Arrested Development’s Henry Winkler, Superbad’s actor Seth Rogen and Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk for inspiring her.

“Wow, let me get myself together, OK,” Brunson said as she pulled out her phone to read her acceptance speech. Then, after glancing at it, she said: “OK, let me skip past my family text messaging.”

Brunson started by acknowledging “the people I have to say thank you to”.

“I love you guys so much and I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for having you,” she said of her castmates. “I can’t believe I got to see one of my cast members win tonight and I’m just so happy to be here with you all.”

Brunson continued: “Comedy is so important to me. Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh. Hey, Brad Pitt. He’s right there.”

Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph, winners of Best Musical/Comedy Series for ‘Abbott Elementary’ (Getty Images)

Regaining her composure, she continued: “My co-showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker also saw the vision right away. I was fortunate. It’s most certainly not a common LA story for Black creators, but I think [I’m] a sign that times are changing.”

Other TV shows that dominated the awards were The White Lotus and House of Dragon. The Banshees of Inisherin won the 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

You can read all the biggest stories from the Golden Globes as they happened here.