Ralph Fiennes ‘deserves Oscar’ for very demure, very mindful New Year’s Eve monologue

Ralph Fiennes had Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in stitches with his very demure, very mindful New Year’s Eve monologue in Times Square.

The Oscar-nominated actor appeared with the co-hosts of CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper, where they discussed some of the viral moments of 2024.

One of their favourites was the “very demure, very mindful” trend sparked by beauty influencer Jools Lebron, who coined the phrase last summer while showing off her makeup.

“I showed you the video yesterday, can you perform this for us?” Cohen asked the British star.

“Well look, this is how I do my makeup for work. Very demure, very mindful,” Fiennes began, as he reenacted the viral monologue.

“I don’t come to work with a green cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m mindful at work.”

“See how I look very presentable?” he asked the two presenters. “The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job. A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson, looking like you are going to look like Patty and Selma. Not demure. Not demure. But I am very modest.”

By this point, Cooper had begun to crack up, while Cohen seemed to be struggling to hold his own composure.

Fiennes – who is widely expected to get his third Oscar nomination for his performance in Conclave – then tugged down his shirt to expose his chest.

“See my shirt,” he demanded. “Only a little chee chee out. Not my cho cho.”

open image in gallery Ralph Fiennes had Anderson Cooper in stitches with his 2024 monologue ( CNN )

As Cooper collapsed to the site, Fiennes concluded: “Be mindful of why they hired you. Here’s a reality check, diva. What’s the name you want me to make it out to?”

“Ladies and gentlemen, Ralph Fiennes, multiple Oscar nominee, he’s up for a Golden Globe for Conclave… did you like that, Anderson?”

“I liked that very much,” Cooper said, wiping away tears.

Fiennes had previously entertained Cohen with a piece from TheReal Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Fans were suffienctly impressed by his very demure monologue, with one writing on X/Twitter: “GIVE RALPH FIENNES AN OSCAR JUST FOR THAT RECITATION.”

“Ralph Fiennes deserves a Golden Globe for this alone,” another wrote.

One fan commented: “Ralph Fiennes saying diva I’m going to collapse I love him so bad.”

“Ralph Fiennes wins New Year’s Eve with this one,” a viewer said.

open image in gallery Jools Lebron on the set of Jimmy Kimmel live ( © 2024 Disney. All rights reserved. )

In August, Lebron spoke of how the “demure” trend she sparked on TikTok had changed her life, as she had been able to finance her gender transition.

“One day, I was playing cashier and making videos on my break, and now I’m flying across countries to host events, and I’m gonna be able to finance the rest of my transition,” she said.