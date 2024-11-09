Ralph Fiennes says he’s never been offered a role in a TV show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

He’s played some of the biggest characters in film, from Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter to Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights, but Oscar-nominated actor Ralph Fiennes says he has never been offered a role on a TV series.

The 61-year-old Schindler’s List star is set to play a Cardinal in the forthcoming movie Conclave, and says that despite his huge and ongoing success in film, the TV industry doesn’t seem interested.

In an interview with The Times, he revealed he has never been offered a regular part on a long-form TV show.

“Weirdly. That’s interesting. I can’t think of a time I’ve been approached,” he said, sharing that he has only ever been offered roles in movies.

He has, however, appeared in multiple made-for-TV movies, and enjoyed fleeeting guest appearances on British series Prime Suspect and Rev.

Since the advent of streaming platforms, more and more Hollywood A-Listers have made the switch to starring on TV series.

But Fiennes and Conclave director Edward Berger – whose new film about an election for the pope drew crowds when it premiered and is being tipped for the Oscars – say they have no time or interest in the format anyway.

“Things are just extended when they don’t have to be,” Fiennes said, saying they had received suggestions that their new film could be made into a TV series created in multiple parts.

open image in gallery Fiennes says he has never been approach for a TV role ( Getty Images )

“So a show can have great performances, writing, camera, but it’s sort of dead, bubbling along, like somebody’s keeping it on simmer for ever for, I sometimes wonder, non-creative elements that might make viewing figures go up,” he continued.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I watched a TV series recently that was well-received and I just thought, ‘Why is it so long?’ It seemed so odd. My natural taste is for film.”

Expanding on his love for movies, he explained “I just love the classic format of the movie. That is 90 minutes, 120 minutes.”

open image in gallery Fiennes stars as a Cardinal in the forthcoming movie about an election for the Pope ( © 2024 Focus Features, LLC. All Rights Reserved. )

Sharing the name of his favourite title, he added: “People ask what my favourite film is and if there’s one that sums up a succinctness, accessibility and carries a sort of fable, it is [1952 western] High Noon.

“It’s just the perfect film. Everyone relates to it. It’s a myth. It’s beautifully acted and composed. It’s a personal thing, isn’t it? But I just love that experience of being immersed for a couple of hours — where there’s a total arc.”

Conclave will be released in cinemas on 29 November.