Indian actor Ranveer Singh has been accused of “hurting women’s sentiments” in complaints filed in India after he shared nude photographs from his Paper Magazine shoot on social media.

Last week, the 37-year-old actor became one of the firsts from Bollywood to have posed completely naked on the cover of a magazine.

On Monday (26 July), a Mumbai-based resident submitted a legal complaint against the Bajirao Mastani star, alleging that he “insulted women’s modesty”.

Another person – matrimonial lawyer Vedika Chaubey – also filed a separate complaint, requesting the police to investigate whether Singh intended to offend women.

“Of course this is vulgar. We can see his bum,” Chaubey said in a live interview with NDTV. “This is a national issue.”

Singh, who is one of Bollywood’s most colourful actors, was asked whether he felt nervous about getting naked for the cover.

He said: “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f***ing naked.

“You can see my f***ing soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”

Singh’s nude photoshoot has attracted mixed reactions from his fans, with some appreciating him for being “comfortable in his skin”, and others calling him out for “setting a bad example for the younger generation”.

In his magazine interview, the Gully Boy star also hit out at “haters” who criticise him for his gender-fluid fashion style.

“I work f***ing hard,” Singh said. “I want to wear nice sh*t. Eat my f***ing a**, I will wear nice f***ing sh*t.

“I bust my balls, I work 20-hour days. I’m not complaining – I’m only too happy and too grateful – but I go f***ing hard. I will f***ing buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f***ing a**.”