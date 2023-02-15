Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes are pouring in for Hollywood icon Raquel Welch after news of her death broke on 15 February.

The star was 82.

“The legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” Welch’s representative said in a statement.

“Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs.”

“Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch,” her representative added to KABC.

Welch shot to fame with her role as a bikini-clad cavewoman in 1966’s One Million Years BC. Her career. which spanned half a century, included high-profile roles in Bedazzled (1967), Bandolero! (1968) and 100 Rifles (1969).

Raquel Welch in ‘One Million Years BC’ (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

In 1968, she starred opposite Frank Sinatra in the detective film Lady in Cement.

Tributes from the entertainment industry have since poured in for the actor.

“Raquel Welch has passed away at the age of 82. What a life. Rest in peace,” former NBA star Rex Chapman tweeted alongside a vintage clip of the actor appearing on The Dick Cavett Show.

Popular internet reporter Def Noodles wrote: “Raquel Welch, beloved icon of the silver screen, has shuffled off this mortal coil at 82. We’ll miss her beauty and charm! #RIPRaquel”

TV presenter Lizzy Cundy wrote: “How sad to hear actress Raquel Welch has died. Such a beautiful woman who gained international fame in one of my fave movies Fantastic Voyage.. Such an iconic beauty .Rest in peace [sic].”

Karen Russel, activist and daughter of NBA star Bill Russel, says: “OMG. I loved her! Met her because Daddy was good friends with Jim Brown. Jim and Rachel starred in 100 Rifles! There were big racial issues at the time!”

Read The Independent’s full obituary for Welch here.