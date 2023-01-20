Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Riley Keough has shared a tribute post to her mother Lisa Marie Presley following her death aged 54.

On Thursday (12 January), the death of Lisa Marie, Elvis Presley’s only child, was announced by her mother Priscilla Presley.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her statement read. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

No cause of death was given, but Lisa Marie had been “rushed to hospital” hours before her death.

The news prompted outpourings of grief from across the entertainment industry and world, including tributes from John Travolta, Tom Hanks and Diane Warren.

On Friday (20 January), Keough shared her own tribute to her mother.

The Zola star posted a black and white photograph to Instagram of her young self holding a bunch of flowers and looking up at her mother.

She captioned the post with a simple heart photo.

Keough’s post was flooded with messages of support, with one fan writing: “I’m so deeply sorry for your loss. May all of the wonderful memories of your mama help you through these difficult times.”

“A touching reminder above the celebrity, above the fame, this is a mother who left too soon. So sorry,” another commenter wrote.

Just two days before Lisa Marie’s death, the musician attended the 80th Golden Globes in support of Austin Butler, who won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his performance in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.

During his acceptance speech, Butler said: “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”