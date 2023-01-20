Julian Sands missing – latest news: Photos of actor shared as children join California search party
The ‘Room with a View’ and ‘Warlock’ star, thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, has been missing since Friday
Julian Sands, the British star of films such as A Room With a View and Arachnophobia, has been identified as the hiker who has been missing in a California mountain range since last week.
Sands, 65, has been missing in the Mount Baldy area since Friday 13 January, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The actor was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Search and rescue crews looking for Sands had to suspend the search over the weekend because of avalanche threat, a department spokesperson told CNN, with authorities continuing to use drones.
The Independent understands that Sands’ son Henry has joined the search. He is retracing the route his father took, with the assistance of an experienced climber.
California has been hit by a series of violent winter storms that have brought flooding and major snowfall in the past few weeks.
Sands, who lives in north Hollywood and has appeared in more than 150 movies and television shows during his career, most recently starred in the horror film The Ghosts of Monday.
Among his forthcoming releases is a thriller called Double Soul, co-starring F Murray Abraham.
A video breakdown of the story so far, with the search ongoing.
Vehicle believed to belong to Sands’ has been located by authorities near the trail.
A car believed to belong to Sands was found by crews during a search operation for the missing British actor.
Footage shows the scene In Mount Baldy, California, as the vehicle was towed away as officials continue the search.
Watch the video here:
Sands is a ‘heroic mountaineer’ and an ‘adventurer'
The last known photos of Sands mountaineering the Swiss Alps last September before he was reported missing were sent in a text message to his beloved grandson Billy.
Exclusively shared with The Independent, his family member said of the photos: “This is how he would love to be seen, doing what he loved best – a heroic mountaineer, and thrilled to send a picture of him looking so happy to share with his beloved grandson, Billy.”
A friend additionally described Sands as “a Byronesque romantic and an adventurer who is drawn to the extremes of nature, relishing the freedom of mountains”.
Reverend Richard Coles says Sands is ‘dazzling’ and ‘delightful’
TV personality, writer and Church of England clergyman Richard Coles shared his prayers for Sands’ safe return on Twitter.
“I knew #JulianSands a bit back in the 80s when his brother shared a mouse-infested flat with my best friend,” he wrote.
“He was so dazzling and so delightful and everyone who loves him is beside themselves with worry. I’m praying for his safe return.”
Search continues by air
With the recent avalanche warnings in the Mount Baldy area, the search and rescue teams were suspended. However, authorities confirmed they will still continue the search by air, with drones.
A refresher about what happened to Julian Sands
On Wednesday (18 January), authorities identified Sands as the hiker who went missing in the Southern California mountains last week.
He’s been missing since Friday (13 January), when his wife, writer Evgenia Citkowitz, reported him missing. Sands was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Mount Baldy is a 10,000ft peak located northeast of Los Angeles, in the Angeles National Forest.
Read more:
Drones are continuing to search for prolific British actor who has been missing since Friday
Stranger Things star Matthew Modine calls Sands a ‘gentle, kind soul'
Steven Spielberg collaborator and film producer Frank Marshall sends ‘prayers'
Who are Sands’ children?
Sands’ three adult children have joined rescue teams in search of their father. Henry, 37, Sands’ eldest son – with whom he shares with his first wife Sarah Sands – is retracing the route his father took, with the assistance of an experienced climber.
The actor’s two daughters Natalya, 26, and Imogen, 23, with whom he shares with his wife Eugenia Citkowitz, have joined the ground search.
Fellow actors and friends of Julian Sands – including Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), Barbara Crampton (From Beyond), Frances Fisher (Titanic) and Elizabeth Perkins (About Last Night)have shared messages of concern for the actor on social media.
Read more:
The 65-year-old star was reported missing in the mountains of southern California
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies