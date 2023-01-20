Alec Baldwin breaks silence after being charged in Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin news - live: Actor breaks silence as Halyna Hutchins’s husband welcomes charges in Rust shooting
Alec Baldwin is one of three Rust cast and crew members facing charges over the fatal shooting incident
Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set of Rust.
The actor is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental shooting, New Mexico prosecutors announced Thursday.
The first assistant director on Rust, David Halls, has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Meanwhile, the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Baldwin’s attorney responded to the news in a statement to The Independent, saying: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”
Luke Nikas said they intend to “fight” the charges, and “win”.
The decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal shooting in October 2021, which occurred when a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck director Joel Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.
Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”, meaning it had no live ammunition, and that he never pulled the trigger.
Alec Baldwin will ‘fight’ manslaughter charges as lawyer blasts ‘miscarriage of justice’
Alec Baldwin’s lawyer has described the involuntary manslaughter charges over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins as a “terrible miscarriage of justice”.
Prosecutors announced Thursday that Baldwin will face two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins’ death on the movie set of Rust.
In a statement to The Independent, attorney Luke Nikas said: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.
What legal experts say about Alec Baldwin charging decision over Rust shooting
A decision by New Mexico authorities to bring involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin for the fatal Rust shooting of Halyna Hutchins has been called “bold” and “aggressive” by legal experts.
Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’ amid Rust shooting charges
“There was no doubt that it was an accident but Halyna Hutchins died, leaving behind a grief-stricken husband and a young child and the person holding the gun that fired a bullet and killed her was Alec Baldwin,” said Piers Morgan on social media.
“It was him who did that, who fired a bullet into his co-worker’s body and snuffed out her life. Nobody else’s hands were anywhere near the gun.”
Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set
Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.
Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.
Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.
Alec Baldwin tweets about David Crosby’s death hours after being charged in Rust shooting
The 64-year-old is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental October 2021 shooting.
A timeline of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s relationship
In their more than a decade of marriage, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have reached many different milestones together.
After getting married in 2012, the pair expanded their family rapidly and most recently welcomed their seventh child in September. They’ve spoken candidly about different aspects of their marriage, including their 26 year age gap.
At the end of last year, the pair also addressed the struggle they’ve endured since the accidental shooting on the set of Alec’s movie, Rust. In October 2021, a prop gun being used by Alec fired a bullet; the result fatally wounded the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
What the charges against Alec Baldwin mean – and what’s next
The Independent’s Clémence Michallon writes that charges brought against Alec Baldwin could mark the “beginning of a lengthy legal saga”.
The Independent’s Graeme Massie spoke with former prosecutors and attorneys about their thoughts on the charges being brought against Alec Baldwin.
Who was Halyna Hutchins?
In light of the news that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, family and friends of Halyna Hutchins have remembered her life and career.
