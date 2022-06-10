Ray Liotta’s daughter speaks out for the first time after death of Goodfellas actor
‘You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything,’ Karsen wrote
Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies aged 67
Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen has spoken out for the first time after the death of her father.
In an Instagram post shared Friday (10 June), the 23-year-old actor paid a tribute to the Goodfellas star, who died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic last month.
“Those who knew him, loved him,” Karsen wrote. “You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything.”
She also posted a series of photographs with her father on her Instagram stories.
Ray, who was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic, died at the age of 67.
He was in Dominican Republic to shoot a new film project titled Dangerous Waters.
Ray’s movie career spanned five decades. As well as his acclaimed turn in Goodfellas, Liotta also enjoyed celebrated performances in films including Cop Land and Field of Dreams.
In recent years, he had undergone a resurgence in popularity, appearing in projects such as the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark – in which he played two roles – and the Noah Baumbach film Marriage Story.
Karsen, whom Ray shares with his ex-wife Michelle Grace, is known for her roles in Hubie Halloween, Shades of Blue, and Prettyface.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies