Ray Liotta’s daughter speaks out for the first time after death of Goodfellas actor

Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen has spoken out for the first time after the death of her father.

In an Instagram post shared Friday (10 June), the 23-year-old actor paid a tribute to the Goodfellas star, who died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic last month.

“Those who knew him, loved him,” Karsen wrote. “You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything.”

She also posted a series of photographs with her father on her Instagram stories.

Ray, who was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic, died at the age of 67.

He was in Dominican Republic to shoot a new film project titled Dangerous Waters.

Ray’s movie career spanned five decades. As well as his acclaimed turn in Goodfellas, Liotta also enjoyed celebrated performances in films including Cop Land and Field of Dreams.

In recent years, he had undergone a resurgence in popularity, appearing in projects such as the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark – in which he played two roles – and the Noah Baumbach film Marriage Story.

Karsen, whom Ray shares with his ex-wife Michelle Grace, is known for her roles in Hubie Halloween, Shades of Blue, and Prettyface.