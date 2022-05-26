Ray Liotta: Robert De Niro pays tribute to his Goodfellas co-star

Reports emerged on Thursday (26 May) that Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.

While the actor enjoyed a long and prolific movie career, it is the Martin Scorsese gangster film Goodfellas, co-starring Robert De Niro, for which Liotta will be most fondly remembered.

De Niro was among the Hollywood stars to publicly acknowledge Liotta’s death today.

“I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing,” the actor said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “He is way too way young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace.”

Goodfellas co-star Lorraine Bracco also paid tribute to Liotta in an emotional Twitter post.

“I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” wrote Bracco. “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favourite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film.

The actor is survived by his daughter, Karsen. Before his death, he was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo.