Cocaine Bear: Final Ray Liotta film had just announced official release date

The Elizabeth Banks-helmed movie is set to come out on 24 February 2023

Leonie Cooper
Thursday 26 May 2022 18:27
Comments
Ray Liotta confesses he never fully watched The Sopranos in one of final interviews

Cocaine Bear, one of the last films made by the late Ray Liotta, had announced its official release date only a few weeks before the actor’s death.

The film, which is directed by Elizabeth Banks, is due for a cinema release on 24 February 2023, Universal confirmed earlier this month.

Based on a true story, it will tell of a 1985 incident in which a 175 pound black bear was found next to a duffel bag that had once been filled with more than 70 pounds of cocaine before it was hurled from a drug smuggler’s plane. You can read the full story of what happened here.

Liotta’s final Instagram post was about the movie, with the star writing: “Cocaine Bear follows an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of the white powder and goes on a coke-fueled rampage seeking more blow — and blood.”

Recommended

Cocaine Bear is Banks’ third feature after directing Charlie’s Angels in 2019 and Pitch Perfect 3 in 2015.

The film also stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr and Jesse Tyler.

Liotta’s death at the age of 67 was reported earlier today (26 May). Liotta, who was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic Goodfellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film, according to Deadline.

The actor was in the Dominican Republic filming a project entitled Dangerous Waters.

Liotta was also set to star in French director Coralie Fargeat’s feminist body horror The Substance, alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in