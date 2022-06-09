Rebel Wilson: Jodie Comer and Ariana DeBose among stars and fans to congratulate comedian on coming out post

‘I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,’ Wilson wrote

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 09 June 2022 20:10
Jodie Comer and Ariana DeBose are among the first stars to congratulate Rebel Wilson after the comedian and actor came out on Instagram, revealing a new relationship with her “Disney Princess”.

The Pitch Perfect star had previously confirmed that she was “happily” dating someone but refrained from mentioning who they were.

Now, in a new social media post on Thursday (9 June), Wilson has opened up about her new partner Ramona Agruma, posting a picture of the pair of them together with the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

While Agruma is tagged in the post, her account is private. However, her bio says she’s the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a Los Angeles-based clothing brand, in addition to being a brand ambassador for Bee Goddess Jewellery.

Wilson has received an outpouring of love and support in the post’s comments.

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer wrote five heart emojis with the message: “So much love!”

“So happy for you both,” added Gilmore Girls actor Arielle Kebbel.

See the first reactions from stars and fans below.

In May, speaking on an episode of the U Up? dating podcast, hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, Wilson explained that she had met her new partner through a “mutual friend”.

“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set up,” she said.

“He’d known both of us for at least five years each, and was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off,’ and then we did.”

Wilson added that meeting a partner through a “trusted source” meant romance flourished quickly for the couple.

“I think that escalates things quicker, [meeting someone] from a trusted source,” she said.

The Independent is the official publishing partner of Pride in London 2022

