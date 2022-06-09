Rebel Wilson comes out on Instagram, revealing her ‘Disney Princess’ partner

Rebel Wilson has come out on Instagram, revealing a new relationship with her “Disney Princess”.

The Pitch Perfect actor had previously confirmed that she was “happily” dating someone but refrained from mentioning who.

Now, in a new social media post on Thursday (9 June), Wilson has opened up about her new partner Ramona Agruma: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

In May, speaking on an episode of the U Up? dating podcast, hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, Wilson explained that she had met her new partner through a “mutual friend”.

“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set up,” she said.

“He’d known both of us for at least five years each, and was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off,’ and then we did.”

Wilson added that meeting a partner through a “trusted source” meant romance flourished quickly for the couple.

“I think that escalates things quicker, [meeting someone] from a trusted source,” she said.

While Agruma is tagged in the post, her account is private. However, her bio says she’s the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a Los Angeles-based clothing brand, in addition to being a brand ambassador for Bee Goddess Jewellery.

Already, the couple has received an outpouring of love and support in the post’s comments.

“So happy for you both,” wrote Gilmore Girls actor Arielle Kebbel.

Love Island alum Montana Rose Brown added: “Love you so much, lovely people you are.”

Wilson’s Pitch Perfect co-star Kelley Jakle said: “Adore you both so much!”

