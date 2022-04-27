Rebel Wilson once locked her teacher in a cupboard for four hours

Rebel Wilson has reflected on being “a little bit cheeky” in high school.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, the comedian told a story about how she once locked a “mean teacher” in a cupboard.

“In the boarding house I would mastermind the escapes, because there was a boys’ school next door," Wilson said.

“We had bars on our windows – it was that type of good Christian school. And then I would organise the escapes. I’d work out all the passcodes for the alarms, like, ‘Let’s go, let’s go.’ Then one time I locked a teacher in a cupboard for four hours… She was a mean teacher! It was really good revenge!”

The Pitch Perfect star said she had told her teacher to look in the cupboard, before shoving her in and locking the door.

“I know it’s a bit bad... I feel a bit bad now," she said, adding: “She cried.”

Rebel Wilson hosting the Baftas (Guy Levy/Shutterstock for Bafta)

Wilson said the school never figured out which girl had pushed the teacher in, so she got away with it.

Wilson can next be seen in the Netflix movie Senior Year, playing a cheerleader who wakes up from a two-decade coma and decides to finish high school. The film is out on 13 May.