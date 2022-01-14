Rebel Wilson makes JK Rowling joke as she’s announced as 2022 Bafta host
Australian actor made dig while joking about her own weight loss
Rebel Wilson made a dig at JK Rowling as she was announced as the host of the 2022 Baftas.
On Friday (14 January), it was announced that the Australian actor and comedian would be hosting the celebration of British and international film, which takes place on Sunday 13 March at the Royal Albert Hall.
Commenting on the news, Wilson appeared to make a joke about JK Rowling’s controversial comments about transgender people and gender identity, while also alluding to her own recent weight loss.
“I’ve recently gone through a huge transformation so hopefully JK Rowling approves of me hosting the 2022 @BAFTA’s [sic],” she tweeted, adding a shrugging emoji.
In an official statement about hosting the Baftas, Wilson joked that she was excited for the awards to take place in a world where Covid-19 no longer existed as it had been inevitably “cancelled”.
“I don’t wanna put any pressure on this – I know I’m not going to be funny because I am no longer fat,” she said. “And besides, I’m not going to ‘sweat-it’ with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat... or cause offence to people because of my adorable Australian accent.
“So basically I’ll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we’ll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean ‘bond’. This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as HARRY POTTER and not such as CATS. Everybody’s going to love it, I’m sure!”
Earlier this week, Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch denied claims that there was a “rift” between Rowling and the films’ cast due to the author’s political views.
Rowling was shown in the recent Harry Potter reunion, but did not appear in person alongside the cast and was not mentioned in promotional material.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies