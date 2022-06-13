Matt Lucas supports Bridesmaids co-star Rebel Wilson amid reports she was ‘forced’ to ‘out’ herself

‘I thought this was a thing of the past,’ ‘Little Britain’ star said

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 13 June 2022 10:38
Comments
Bridesmaids Trailer

Matt Lucas has supported his Bridesmaids co-star Rebel Wilson following attempts by a newspaper to “out” her sexuality.

The Pitch Perfect actor, who recently hosted the Baftas, came out in an Instagram post on Thursday (9 June), writing: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

It was then revealed in a now-deleted Sydney Morning Herald column that Wilson had been given “two days” to comment on her new relationship before the outlet would go ahead and report on it.

In the piece, journalist Andrew Hornery complained that Wilson had prevented him from getting a scoop.

The article, published on a section titled “Private Sydney”, received widespread criticism, with Wilson telling her followers on Sunday (12 June): “Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace.”

Recommended

Little Britain star Lucas, who is friends with Wilson, addressed the subject on Twitter, writing: “Coming out is often a long, scary process, with many beats. Self-realisation, telling friends & family, a first relationship.

“I thought the press forcing people to out themselves, regardless of whether or not they were ready, was a thing of the past. I must have been mistaken.”

Matt Lucas defended Rebel Wilson on Twitter

(Twitter)

He continued: “Thankfully we are only talking about one or two individuals here. It should be said that the vast majority of journalists now deal with this subject with much more sensitivity and empathy, even in some of the traditionally more right-leaning papers.”

Hornery has since apologised for the article, writing: “As a gay man I’m well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts. The last thing I would ever want to do is inflict that pain on someone else.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

He said that the outlet had “mishandled steps in our approach” to the story.

On Sunday (12 June), the newspaper’s editor Bevan Shields issued a statement denying any wrongdoing, writing: “Like other mastheads do every day, we simply asked questions and as standard practice included a deadline for a response.

“‘Private Sydney’ is a column in which the writer’s interaction with his subjects is often part of the story,” Shields continued, stating, “Saturday’s piece followed that theme in giving readers insights into our interaction with Wilson and her PR team. This was not a standard news story.”

Recommended

Rebel Wilson has been suported after a paper forced her to come out

(Getty Images)

Lucas and Wilson starred together in 2011 comedy Bridesmaids, playing the flatmates of Kristen Wiig’s lead character.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in