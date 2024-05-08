Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rebel Wilson has addressed the timing of Isla Fisher’s divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen in the wake of her claims against the Borat actor.

The Pitch Perfect star also hinted her friendship with Fisher, whom she starred alongside in 2012 film Bachelorette, is now over.

Last month, Wedding Crashers actor Fisher and Ali G star Cohen announced they had split up in 2023 – and the timing of the news raised eyebrows due to its proximity to allegations made by Wilson in her book.

Wilson branded Cohen a “massive a**hole” and accused him of trying to “bully” her into silence over a contentious chapter in her memoir, which details allegations of misconduct on the set of 2016 comedy film Grimsby. In the UK edition of the book, the actor’s biggest claims are redacted.

Cohen denied all allegations, with his representatives telling The Independent: “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of Grimsby.”

Wilson has now revealed she does not think the couple’s divorce had anything to do with her claims, but she did say the “timing wasn’t great for” Cohen.

“I don’t feel like I’m the reason, but it might have just been his general treatment to women,’ she told The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday (8 May).

The Australian star also admitted that she has not spoken to Fisher since she announced her divorce from Cohen, but acknowledged that they “used to be friends” after working together on a film in 2012.

“I haven’t spoken to her,” Wilson said on the programme.

Hinting that their friendship was over, she added: “Obviously, I used to be friends with her before all this happened. We did a movie together called Bachelorette.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Rebel Wilson has addresses her friendship with Isla Fisher ( Getty Images )

Sources were previously conflicted on whether Wilson’s claims had impacted the divorce announcement.

One source told The Sun that the headlines were the “catalyst” in their decision to share the news, claiming Fisher was “starting to get embarrassed” by the claims. However, US Weekly reported that there was no link and that the announcement had “nothing to do” with Wilson.

“They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” a source told US Weekly.

But a source told The Sun: “Rebel’s book was a catalyst in Isla deciding to announce this to the world; she’s got her own career and reputation to worry about.

“Those close to her said it was starting to get embarrassing with all of the allegations that were spilling out of Rebel’s book. So she felt as though it was the right thing to do to inform everyone of their decision.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Sacha, on the other hand, did not want that. He has been making as though it’s business as usual before they made this announcement.”

The couple, who have three children, are said to have “battled to make things work for the sake of their family” ahead of their decision to split in 2023.

“This decision wasn’t taken lightly and they remain incredibly close – there’s still a lot of love there,” a source told The Sun.