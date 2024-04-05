Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce after 13 years of marriage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

In statements shared on their Instagram Stories on 5 April, the longtime couple announced they decided to call it quits in 2023, and stressed that they intend to prioritise their family throughout the difficult transition.

“After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the couple revealed in a joint statement. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

“We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” they continued. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Romance first sparked between the couple when they met at a party in Sydney, Australia, in 2001. Cohen reflected on the encounter in an interview with the New York Times, noting that he knew “instantly” that she was going to mean something to him.

“She was hilarious,” the 52-year-old comedian said at the time. “We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did.”

The couple were engaged in 2004 and Fischer converted to Cohen’s religion, Judaism, in early 2007 before they eventually wed. In 2009, Fisher explained to Metro: “I love Judaism, the fact that there’s such a huge emphasis on family and, to me, family’s everything. We’re quite observant, we keep Shabbat and do Friday night dinner and celebrate the holidays. I really enjoy being part of that Jewish community.”

In July 2007, Fisher revealed to reporters that she was pregnant at the premiere of her movie Hot Rod, noting that she was “so happy“ and “very excited” to become a mother. She added that she planned on enjoying motherhood and taking a step back from acting: “I plan on just colouring in books. I’ll focus on that for the next few years.”

Later that year in October, they welcomed their first daughter, Olive. After a six-year engagement, the couple tied the knot on 15 March 2010 and went on to welcome two more children together - daughter Elula and son Montgomery.

In her June 2021 cover story for Marie Claire Australia, the 48-year-old Wedding Crashers actor spoke about how she and Cohen were intent on giving their three children a “normal childhood”.

“Motherhood is actually my favorite topic, but I keep it private,” she said at the time. “I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age. I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny.”

She added: “All kids have the right to just be kids and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about [mine].”

The hilarious former couple has publicly supported each other at multiple red carpet events over the years, from award show ceremonies to premieres for their latest films.