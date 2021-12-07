Rebel Wilson has revealed the challenges she had with her team when she told them that she had decided to lose weight.

Over the last year, Wilson has been documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram.

Now, in a new interview with the BBC, Wilson said that her team gave her pushback when she informed them that she was starting a new fitness regime.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said ‘OK, I’m gonna do this year of health,’ I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life,’” Wilson told the broadcaster, who have named her one of their 100 women of 2021.

Wilson continued: “And they were like ‘Why? Why would you want to do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being, you know, the funny fat girl, and being that person.”

Wilson went on to say that her decision to start a new fitness regime was all about improving her health.

“Even though I was still very confident being bigger, and you know, would walk a red carpet, even though I was probably double the size, sometimes triple the weight, of other actresses, but like, I still felt confident in that,” she said.

“But I knew deep down inside, some of the emotional eating behaviours I was doing [were] not healthy.”

Rebel Wilson (Getty Images)

Wilson previously revealed that she was paid “a lot of money to be bigger” for the benefit of her acting career.

The actor made the claim in June 2020 during an interview with The Sun, where she said: “I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit.”

Back in October, Wilson opened up about how she wanted people to focus on her career, rather than her body.

In an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph, the actor spoke about how she received more media attention for her change in physical appearance than for any of her work related success.

Wilson told the publication: “In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I produced and one, Jojo Rabbit, which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture,” she said. “Yet I get more press the following year when I do nothing except lose weight... When I was at my heaviest, I also had the most international attention on me.”