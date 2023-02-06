Reese Witherspoon says there’s ‘no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reese Witherspoon says Legally Blonde 3 would not be complete without Jennifer Coolidge.

The actors both featured in the 2001 film, with Witherspoon playing protagonist Elle Woods and Coolidge playing her friend Paulette. The second film was later released in 2003.

In 2018 it was confirmed that a third movie was in the works, and now Witherspoon seems to have alleged that Coolidge will definitely be a part of it.

"There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge,” said Witherspoon while being interviewed on Entertainment Tonight.

"I’m beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge," said the 46-year-old actor. "She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now."

In January, Coolidge won her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture, for her role in the highly credited White Lotus.

At the time, Coolidge shocked some of the viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.

Witherspoon continued: "She’s just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny and that you can just tell people love her.”

“She’s just done a lot of good work in our business for so long, that it’s really nice to see her getting this incredible moment,” said the actor.

The forthcoming film will be written by Mindy Kaling alongside Dan Gor, and was confirmed in 2020.

In 2021, Coolidge made several comments about being keen to know what was happening with the film.

According to People, in an interview at the Emmys with Witherspoon, Coolidge prompted Witherspoon to spill some details about the film, after claiming that she knew “so little of what’s happening with that”.

Witherspoon then pointed at Coolidge saying the film would be "a lot of me and this lady”.