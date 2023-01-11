Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.

The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.

Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.

Spoilers follow for The White Lotus – you have been warned.

While accepting the prize, Coolidge revealed to viewers that her character is killed off in season two.

Some viewers were frustrated with the spoiler, and vented on Twitter.

“Welp. Started watching The White Lotus recently, and Jennifer Coolidge just gave a major spoiler in her speech. So that sucks,” one person wrote.

“I haven’t finished White Lotus why did Jennifer Coolidge drop that spoiler bruh,” wrote another.

“I haven’t finished White Lotus. Oop at that spoiler!” someone else complained.

“I just started White Lotus and Jennifer Coolidge just dropped a major spoiler in her speech,” commented another person, alongside an “upside down smiley face” emoji.

Spoilers aside, fans of Coolidge revelled in the actor’s escapades throughout the ceremony.

While presenting an award earlier in the night, Coolidge was praised for delivering a “comedy masterclass” in her monologue.

The actor also revealed how her White Lotus character had inspired the dress she wore to the awards ceremony.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh both refused to be played off stage by the ceremony’s producers while delivering their respective acceptance speeches.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Viewers were also left wondering whether Elvis star Austin Butler’s voice was his own, or whether he was performing his acceptance speech in character as Elvis Presley.

Meanwhile, host Jerrod Carmichael drew gasps from the crowd with a Scientology remark about Tom Cruise.

Find the full list of winners at the Golden Globes here, and all the updates from the event, as they happened, here.