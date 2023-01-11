Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Coolidge’s stylist has revealed how her character in The White Lotus, Tanya, inspired her outfit at the Golden Globe Awards.

On Tuesday, the 61-year-old actor arrived at the 80th annual event in a sparkly, off-the-shoulder gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Her stylist, Gaelle Paul, said Coolidge chose this dress because it was connected to her hit HBO show.

“There were a lot of Dolce & Gabbana dresses in The White Lotus,” Paul told E! News. “So, tonight she is wearing Dolce & Gabbana!”

Paul also noted that the Legally Blonde star worked quite closely with the fashion house.

“Jennifer has a great eye,” the stylist said. “Dolce really understands how to build the perfect dress for her.”

Coolidge’s gown featured Swarovski crystals all over it, which Paul said meant that Dolce & Gabbana’s team was “sewing until late last night”.

When the actor took the stage at the awards ceremony, she made everyone in the audience laugh with her three-minute-long monologue, which included jokes about the shoes she could have worn at the awards ceremony.

Ahead of announcing Tyler James Williams for his role in Abbott Elementary, she recalled her reaction to being asked to present at the Globes.

“I said, ‘Oh my god, that is such an honour. Thank you. Thank you so much. Yes, I would love to.’ And I hung up on her. And then I thought about it for a little bit, and I just had a complete anxiety attack,” she said during her speech.

(Getty Images)

Coolidge was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for her role in The White Lotus. Her co-star, Aubrey Plaza, is also nominated for this award for her role in the show.

The White Lotus is also up for the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture.

Follow The Independent’s live 2023 Golden Globes coverage here.