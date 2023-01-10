Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 80th annual Golden Globes are officially here, which means celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet for the first awards ceremony of the year.

After a hiatus last year, we expect this year’s ceremony to return more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names set to arrive on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in all manners of show-stopping looks on Tuesday 10 January.

From Laverne Cox to Zanna Roberts Rassi, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Laverne Cox

(Getty Images)

Cox, who is hosting red carpet coverage ahead of this year’s awards show, arrived on the red carpet on Tuesday night in a blue vintage John Galliano gown.

Zanna Roberts Rassi

(Getty Images)

Rassi also opted for an old Hollywood glamour look to kick of awards season, with the Milk Makeup cofounder arriving on the red carpet in a cream-coloured strapless dress, which she paired with a black harness. She completed the look with black satin stilettos.

Zuri Hall

(Getty Images)

Hall chose a white halter-neck gown with jewel-encrusted straps for the awards show, which she paired with a sleek bob haircut.

Cassie DiLaura

(Getty Images)

DiLaura arrived on the red carpet on Tuesday night in a red floor-length gown with draped sleeve details. She completed the red carpet look with a slicked-back hairstyle.

Emily Uribe

(Getty Images)

Uribe opted for a bright pink strapless gown with a side bow and pockets for the awards ceremony. She completed the look with a jewel choker.

Li Jun Li

(Getty Images)

Li arrived on the red carpet in a strapless silver gown with a jeweled pattern at the hem. She paired the dress with a small silver clutch, simple jewellery and a sleek updo.