Renate Krößner honoured with Google Doodle on 78th birthday

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The late German actor Renate Krößner has been honoured with a Google Doodle on what would have been her 78th birthday.

The German actor rose to fame after her performance as the young singer Sunny in Konrad Wolf and Wolfgang Kohlhaase’s 1980 film Solo Sunny.

In the film, Krößner portrayed a factory worker who dreams of artistic freedom as a singer, touring with a mediocre band, in conflict with social conventions of the period.

For the role, she was awarded the Silver Bear for Best Actress at the 30th Berlin International Film Festival. It was the first Berlinale award for an East German production.

Krößner’s character’s attitude and fashion sense from the film also widely influenced German youth at the time.

In 1985, Krößner and her husband moved to West Berlin. After the move, the actor featured on TV shows such as Stubbe –Von Fall zu Fall and Einmal Bulle.

Her role as the love interest of a Franciscan monk in the show Bruder Esel earned her a Golden Lion award.

She also starred in other projects, including Unbesiegbar and Alles auf Zucker.

(Google Doodle)

Krößner’s television discography includesTatort, Bruder Esel [de], Stubbe – Von Fall zu Fall, Einmal Bulle, and immer Bulle.

In 1993, she won a Deutscher Filmpreis Best Actress award for her work in North Curve.

During her career, Krößner also received the opportunity to be a member of the jury at the 41st Berlin International Film Festival.

In May 2020, the actor died after a short illness at the age of 75.