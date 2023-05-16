Lorraine Kelly speaks out on Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘feud’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out over reports of a feud between This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Kelly is the host of daily talk show Lorraine, which airs before This Morning on weekdays on ITV.

Speaking to The Sun, Kelly alluded to recent reports of behind-the-scenes “tension” between Willoughby, 42, and co-presenter Schofield, 61.

“Do you know what? They were back today and it was business as usual and everyone is just getting on with it,” she said.

Kelly is also quoted as saying it is “unlikely” that either This Morning presenter will leave the show.

“I would be sad if they left the show but I don’t think that is ever likely to happen and I think they’re just getting on with it,” she added.

Schofield and Willoughby were back on the air today (16 May) for the latest episode of This Morning, discussing everything from the rise in tax rates to the new children’s book by Pam Ayres.

They appeared to be friendly with each other, sharing jokes and anecdotes as they sat side by side on the sofa.

On Monday (15 May), former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes unleashed a blistering tirade against his ex-colleagues during an appearance on GB News.

Schofield and Willoughby on ‘This Morning' (ITV)

“I think there should’ve been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors,” he said.

“The public surely have sussed that there’s no chemistry, that there’s a broken fit between the two of them,” he added.

Holmes hosted This Morning on Fridays alongside his wife, the presenter Ruth Langsford, from 2006 until 2020, at which point the couple were replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Schofield and Willoughby’s rumoured rift was also the subject of mockery at the Bafta TV awards on Sunday night (14 May), with comedian Rob Beckett making a savage dig about the presenting duo.