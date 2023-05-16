Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rob Beckett made a savage joke about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during his opening monologue at the 2023 Bafta TV awards on Sunday night (14 May).

The comedian, 37, co-hosted the biggest night in British television with fellow comic Romesh Ranganathan, 45.

At the start of the event at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Beckett told the crowd: “Imelda Staunton is here. It’s exciting, isn’t it?

“She’s nominated for her performance in The Crown. Apparently, Phil and Holly got to watch that a couple of days before everybody else.”

Beckett’s joke was a reference to the This Morning presenters being accused of jumping the queue to see the Queen lying in state last year, which was met with a nationwide backlash.

As the crowd at the Baftas laughed and winced, Ranganathan quipped: “Little bit of edge for you there early doors, guys.”

Willoughby and Schofield have been in the headlines again this month amid rumours that the pair are feuding.

It has been reported that the ITV presenters have had a “falling out” so severe that they “barely speak” off camera.

Schofield rebuffed the rumours last Thursday (11 May), calling Willoughby his “rock” and assuring fans they remain “the best of friends”.

Monday (15 May) saw the pair ignore their feud as they presented an episode of This Morning.

Winners at the Bafta TV Awards included shows Derry Girls and Bad Sisters as well as actors Kate Winslet (I Am Ruth) and Ben Whishaw (This is Going to Hurt). Find the full list of winners here.

Elsewhere, during the ceremony, Netflix won an award for one of its most controversial shows and a comments criticising the government were edited out of one of the winner’s speeches.

Bafta has since explained why Robbie Coltrane was omitted from the In Memory Of tribute.